Manhunt on after parang attack in Chinatown

The video shows about 10 people from two groups involved in the incident, which supposedly took place along the corridor of a block at People's Park condominium.

A manhunt is on for several people involved in a parang attack on Sunday. Three men who were at the scene have been arrested.

The police said they were alerted to the case of rioting with dangerous weapon along Upper Cross Street at about 3.30am.

A one-minute video of the clash, believed to be from security footage, went viral after being posted on social media.

It shows about 10 people from two groups involved in the incident that took place along a corridor supposedly on the 16th storey of a block at People's Park Centre condominium, according to a location stamp in the video.

Four men are seen loitering in the vicinity before another group armed with two parangs and motorcycle helmets appear and start attacking them.

The armed group is seen viciously slashing and pummelling two men, who fall while trying to flee.

Two of the men armed with the parangs are seen slashing repeatedly at their victim, who eventually moves out of the camera frame.

A woman was also seen in the footage. She appeared to be dragged by a man during the course of the rioting. Everyone in the video has a face mask on.

A second video which was also uploaded showed what looked like some of the men from the group leaving the scene.

That footage is believed to be from another security camera just outside the Chinatown Food Court.

The police said a 19-year-old man, who is believed to have suffered slash wounds, was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the injured man is Mr Muhammad Shazryl Hykel.

The attack left him with slash wounds to his legs, hands, stomach and face, his mother, who wanted to be known as Madam Samantha, told ST yesterday.

"On the way to the hospital, I kept asking myself, 'Will he survive, will he survive?'" she said, recalling how she rushed to SGH on Sunday evening. "The doctor said my son was lucky to be alive despite his injuries."

While she was able to see her son, Madam Samantha was not able to speak to him as he was sedated. He was in police custody, she said.

Madam Samantha said she was not aware of her son's activities as he lives with his girlfriend. "I hope he recovers soon and becomes a better person, and not mix with negative influences," she added.

Mr Hykel is believed to be in stable condition in hospital, said Mr Noor Halis, who is part of M2M Movement, an organisation that mentors wayward youths."(We) started doing engagement with him (Mr Hykel) right after he was discharged from Muhammadiyah Welfare Home in 2018," Mr Noor said. "M2M Movement was helping him to upgrade his life skill sets. He had improved and progressed well."

Those convicted of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Investigations are ongoing.