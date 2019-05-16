Manpower Minister Josephine Teo warns of fake website using her name

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has warned people about a fraudulent website using her name to get people to provide their personal and financial information.

In a Facebook post last night, Mrs Teo said the website, which looks similar to a news site, attributes comments to her to solicit sign-ups for an online platform and get users to provide their credit card or bank details and make a deposit.

She said the website is highly deceptive and misleading. "Please be warned that the statements attributed to me about launching the online platform are completely false," she wrote.

Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, said the website tricks readers into believing the whole post by mixing in some facts about the updated Employment Act.

She added that the problem of deliberate falsehoods is a serious one. Last week, Parliament passed a contentious piece of legislation which will give the Government tools to combat fake news. - KOK YUFENG