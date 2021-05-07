Man’s death in PMD-linked fire a misadventure: State Coroner

Mr Goh Keng Soon died two days after the July 2019 fire in his Bukit Batok flat. His path to safety might have been blocked as the burning PMD and sofa were near the front door.

The state coroner yesterday found the death of a 40-year-old private-hire driver, who was possibly the first person to have died in Singapore following a fire linked to a personal mobility device (PMD), to be an "unfortunate misadventure".

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said the case highlighted the "grave danger" of having devices that are not UL2272-certified.

The UL2272 requirement specifies a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system, including the battery system and electrical components of motorised PMDs.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of July 18, 2019, three years after Mr Goh Keng Soon, bought his PMD.

All local retailers were banned from selling non-UL2272-certified motorised PMDs from July 1, 2019.

All non-UL2272-certified moto-rised PMDs have also been banned from public paths since July 1 last year.

Yesterday, State Coroner Kamala urged PMD users to get rid of such non-compliant devices.

The fire broke out in Mr Goh's Bukit Batok flat, and it was caused by battery packs that overheated as they were being charged.

Mr Goh was unconscious when he was pulled out of his flat and died two days later.

Investigation officer Muhammad Eszham Sabtu earlier told the court that Mr Goh, who suffered burns, died of multiple organ failure following a heart attack. He had coronary artery disease.

The officer told State Coroner Kamala that three PMDs were found in the living room but only one was being charged at the time.

He also told the court that when the fire broke out, Mr Goh tried to save his two dogs.

The court heard that due to the heat and smoke, he retreated to a toilet, where he collapsed.

Both dogs survived the blaze.

Major Huang Weikang from the Singapore Civil Defence Force earlier testified that three people were injured following the fire, but only Mr Goh died. The other two were his wife and a neighbour.

Major Huang believed the fire was accidental and that the living room furniture fuelled the flames.

He told the court the path to safety for Mr Goh might have been blocked as the burning PMD and sofa were near the front door.