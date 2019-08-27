Man’s profits from abetting illegal bookie confiscated

A 62-year-old man faces a confiscation order for his profits made from abetting an illegal bookmaker to accept bets online.

The Criminal Investigation Department and Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) conducted a joint investigation against Lien Sheong Chye.

Lien accumulated unexplained wealth of about $258,666 between Jan 1, 2012, and July 10, 2014.

The CAD assessed the sum to be benefits derived from gambling-related offences.

Following his conviction, the prosecution obtained a confiscation order against Lien for the sum.

The investigation had earlier revealed that Lien assisted Terence Voo to obtain an online account with the website, www.greysnow.com, to receive football bets illegally.

Voo would recruit punters to place football bets online through his account.

For his offences, Lien was sentenced in 2017 to 12 weeks' jail for intentionally aiding another to act as a bookmaker to accept bets.