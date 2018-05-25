Man's stalking forces neighbour to move out

A man harassed his neighbour and her family so often, she was forced to move from her flat to her parents' home.

After Cuthbert Shaun Paul, 34, accused his neighbour of tapping his Wi-Fi signal and stealing his electricity, he threw eggs at Ms Muthumeenakshi Gopalan's front door, switched off the power supply to her unit and stalked her family.

Her address was redacted from court documents, which did not provide details of who she lived with and if she was an immediate neighbour of Paul's.

The court heard Paul harassed the 26-year-old and her family 20 times between April 21 and Oct 5 last year. She moved out on Oct 6 with her family and they have been living with her parents since.

Paul was yesterday jailed for six months and three weeks for unlawfully stalking Ms Muthumeenakshi and her family.

It also includes a sentence for a separate case. In that one, on Nov 26 last year, he assaulted Mr Tan Yang Seng Andy, 29, a bar operations supervisor, by kicking him in the abdomen and shoving him int he chest.

Paul would yell at Ms Muthumeenakshi's family in public. In one incident on Sept 21, Paul followed her mother into Kee Guan Huat supermarket at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4, where he shouted at her, claiming she "did not teach (her daughter) well".

He accused her of teaching Ms Muthumeenakshi to steal his electricity and Wi-Fi signal.

When her mother was at the cashier, he threatened to go to her workplace to "shame" her.

On Oct 5, Paul stalked Ms Muthumeenakshi's husband and brother-in-law, and approached them as they waited for their taxi. He took photos of the pair and said he would continue following them.

Ms Muthumeenakshi installed a camera outside her unit after April 22 and lodged three police reports. But it did not deter Paul.

According to court documents, "there was never any evidence" to prove his claims that she had been stealing his electricity and Wi-Fi signal.

Paul has three related antecedents - two for rioting and one for disorderly behaviour, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Goh, adding that this showed his lack of remorse for his actions.