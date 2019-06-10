Marine Terrace resident suffers burns as PMD battery catches fire

The fires broke out in units at Block 301 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 (above) and Block 52 Marine Terrace.

A Marine Terrace resident suffered burn injuries after a fire involving a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) battery.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire around 5.35pm in a 13th storey flat at Block 52 Marine Terrace.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and was extinguished by the resident with buckets of water.

The resident was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF was alerted to another fire on Saturday in a flat on the sixth storey of Block 301 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at 10.45am.

The fire, which also involved a PMD battery, broke out in a bedroom and was extinguished by SCDF officers using two compressed air foam backpacks.

There were no reported injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, both fires originated from PMD batteries which were being charged.

Last year, there were 74 reported fires involving power-assisted bicycles and PMDs.