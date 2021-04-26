Mark World Wish Day with masks specially designed by wish kids

Miss Amelia Yeo got a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland when she was 12.

Arshad Singh with his mother Mutmainnabibi Angullia, who used his wish for a room makeover.

Make-A-Wish Singapore (MAWSG) has been creating special memories for children with critical illnesses by granting over 1,600 wishes since 2002.

To celebrate and commemorate World Wish Day on April 29, the non-profit organisation has its own wish.

As part of the #WishesComeTrueBlue social movement, members of the public are invited to wear blue - the primary colour of the brand, symbolising renewed hope and strength - to show their support for the cause and the community of beneficiaries.

MAWSG hopes to visualise The Wish Effect, the lasting and positive impact of the fulfilled wish on the recovery journey of a wish child and everyone around him or her and extend the power of wishes to more eligible children.

MAWSG will also be releasing a series of three limited-edition face masks designed by its wish children, such as Miss Amelia Yeo, 19, who has congenital heart disease.

The masks can be purchased at $18 from April 29 via http://bit.ly/mawfacemask

Eight-year-old Arshad Singh's six-year-old sister designed the mask on his behalf. He has cerebral palsy and global development delay. Her artwork was inspired by her wish for him to enjoy her favourite sweets and snacks with her.

Miss Yeo, who is attending vocational school Minds Idea Employment Development Centre, put her craft skills into practice by designing a mask inspired by her wish to travel to Japan after the pandemic.

MAWSG chief executive officer Ravi Vig told The New Paper: "The support and encouragement from people's participation, referrals and donations will go a long way to help us extend the power of wishes to more eligible children."

Arshad and Miss Yeo have faced life with a fighting spirit and are living it to the fullest with the help of MAWSG.

As the boy continues to grow, he requires a larger space to sleep and move around in his wheelchair. His stay-home mother and main caregiver, Ms Mutmainnabibi Angullia, 42, decided to use his wish for a room makeover.

MAWSG volunteers, also known as wish granters, took care of all the arrangements, providing Arshad with a more spacious living area.

On the other hand, Miss Yeo - who underwent operations as a child for a hole in her heart and various valve issues - enjoyed a five-day trip to Hong Kong Disneyland in 2014 to meet her favourite Disney princess characters Elsa and Anna from the animated movie Frozen.

Her mother Jeannie Lim, 49, told TNP: "I am glad that MAWSG planned the trip very well, such that we were able to have a good experience."

Ms Angullia added: "MAWSG also conducts Christmas parties yearly, which family members can enjoy and learn about the conditions of other children."