Marketing manager cheats employers of $70,000 using forged documents

As part of her job as a marketing manager, she was allowed to use money from the two companies she worked for to make payments, or pay with her own money before being reimbursed.

But a year into her employment at Silver Bullion Group, which provides storage of precious metals and includes two companies, Silver Bullion and The Safe House SG, Amanda Lim Li Yong, 31, cheated them.

She did so by forging documents, such as invoices, for non-existent or inflated transactions with various suppliers.

Using these forged documents, she deceived the companies into believing she had paid for these transactions out of her own pocket and would claim the reimbursement.

From February 2015 to November 2016, Lim obtained a total of 65 such reimbursements worth almost $76,000, cheating her employers of about $70,000.

Lim was yesterday sentenced to seven months' jail for 15 counts of cheating.

OTHER CHARGES

Seventy other charges were taken into consideration, and six counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating were discharged amounting to acquittal.

According to court documents, an accountant working for the two firms discovered Lim's scheme in November 2016.

He had found that Lim made a total of about $67,000 in reimbursement claims in 2016, a large sum which drew his suspicion.

Internal inquiries were conducted and the accountant lodged a police report in December that year.

Lim has since made full restitution.

During yesterday's sentencing, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam said it was difficult to justify a non-custodial sentence given the amount of money involved and the number of charges she faced. The court heard Lim intends to appeal against the sentence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed up to three years, fined, or both.