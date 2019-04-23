Marking Earth Day with donation drive, artwork

(Second from left) Travel writer Lee Siew Hua donating a large bag of clothes she collected for the textile donation drive.

Ms Toh Lay Ngoh, 60, of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, donated seven bags of clothing at SPH's Earth Day 2019 event yesterday, after rallying her family and colleagues over the past week.

She was doing her part for the event's first textile donation drive, which aimed to collect 350kg in used textiles to mark media giant SPH's 35th anniversary this year.

The annual event took place at the SPH Auditorium and also featured upcycling workshops and an eco-bazaar.

"I told my colleagues to go do some spring cleaning and specially told my family to see if they have any old clothing to donate and recycle," said Ms Toh, a senior corporate services manager.

The Straits Times travel writer Lee Siew Hua donated about 5kg in textiles, saying she donates clothes once every 18 months. She has also stopped using plastic straws to help reduce plastic waste.

At the end of the event, about 500kg in textiles were collected, exceeding the target of 350kg.

To raise awareness of the impact of plastic waste on the environment and to encourage the public to use less single-use plastics, Keppel Land and Keppel Reit Management joined hands to organise the display of an artwork made with debris from Singapore's shores.

Named Ayer Ayer Project Table, the interactive artwork is an 8m-long table in the shape of Singapore's Punggol beach coastline. The public, together with facilitators and tenants, can co-create the artwork by removing microplastics found in the debris.

To also encourage people to be more conscious about using and avoiding single-use plastic, Dentsu Singapore and Green is the New Black, a sustainability group, created the Plastic Salt campaign. Dentsu Singapore used recycled plastic to print 3D miniature items such as straws, cups and bottles. These were then placed in salt grinders in eateries across Singapore to raise awareness.