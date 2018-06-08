Marvel Studios introduces Ten Years of Heroes

A 5m-tall figure of Iron Man is one of the highlights at the exhibition.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can relive a decade of epic superhero moments at the Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition, which starts tomorrow at the ArtScience Museum.

While visitors will not see the actual movie props, costumes or production sets, the 10 themed galleries showcase life-size fibreglass replicas of the superheroes and a model of the S.H.I.E.L.D Helicarrier.

Fans can wander through Iron Man's Stark Tower, witness the sights of Wakanda and traverse Doctor Strange's light portal.

The exhibition highlight is the 5m-tall Iron Man figure. Visitors can also see the evolution of Iron Man armour through projection mapping.

Mr Amit Malhotra, country head of The Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia, said: "This exhibition provides fans with a completely innovative, multi-platform experience that will reconnect them with their favourite Marvel movie moments."

Mr Amit said that the 10th gallery is his favourite.

FYI WHAT Marvel Studios: Ten Years Of Heroes WHEN June 9 to Sept 30 WHERE ArtScience Museum TICKETS Available at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and the Marina Bay Sands website.

Visitors who step on the icon of their favourite heroes will get an augmented reality (AR) surprise - a specially created animation that will appear on screen.

Mr Amit added: "Everything we do at Disney revolves around providing audiences with the coolest experiences with their favourite stories and characters."

Mr KK Yang, CEO of Beast Kingdom, told TNP that the travelling exhibition took two and a half years to plan and execute.

His company produced the interactive elements featured in the exhibition as well as the character figures and the Marvel merchandise for sale.