MAS unveils 2020 Year of the Rat coins

The limited edition coins feature the Rat against a backdrop of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Coin collectors can now pre-order the 2020 Year of the Rat Almanac coins.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore unveiled the limited edition coins yesterday.

They feature the Rat against the backdrop of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Singapore's first Asean Heritage Park.

The other side of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2020.

This will be the fourth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which is issued over a span of 12 years, from 2017 to 2028.

Each year's issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape in Singapore.

There are 10 versions of the coins, comprising different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, include nickel-plated zinc coins with a face value of $2, as well as fine gold coins with a face value of $200.

The 2020 Year of the Rat coins are also available in premium silver and gold sets, with each coin set accompanied by a serialised certificate of authenticity.

The coins are issued and sold by The Singapore Mint. Pre-orders can be placed upto Dec 16. Balloting will be conducted if the demand for the coins is overwhelming.