MAS warns against fradulent e-mails and fake website

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has warned the public against fraudulent e-mails impersonating the authority to get recipients to divulge their bank account IDs and passwords.

Those who receive these e-mails are advised not to click on the links or provide any personal information including login IDs and passwords, said the authority in a statement yesterday.

According to the MAS, the e-mails claim that banks in Singapore have come under attack by hackers and contain a link to a fake MAS website. Recipients are then asked to provide details of their bank accounts.

"MAS does not and will not ask bank customers to provide or verify their bank account information," said the authority. If you receive unsolicited e-mails purportedly from MAS requesting for bank account details, report it at webmaster@mas.gov.sg. - CHARMAINE NG