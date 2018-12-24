Masagos to lead Singapore delegtion for Haj Ministerial Meeting

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will be leading Singapore's delegation to the annual Haj Ministerial Meeting in Saudi Arabia from today to Friday.

He will be accompanied by the chief executive of Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mr Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, and Muis' deputy chief executive Esa Masood, who will be taking over from Mr Abdul Razak next year, as well as other senior officials.

Yesterday, Muis said Mr Masagos will meet Saudi Arabia's Minister for haj and umrah Saleh Benten.

They will discuss arrangements for Singaporean pilgrims performing the haj next year, as well as other issues for Singapore in next year's haj season starting in August.

Mr Masagos will call on Prince Khaled Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Mecca region, and Prince Faisal Salman, Governor of the Medina region.

In Medina, Mr Masagos will also take part in a dialogue with Singapore students.

This will be Mr Masagos' first Haj Ministerial Meeting as Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN