Mask distribution under way until Oct 4, each resident to get 2 pieces

The masks can be collected from vending machines by scanning the barcodes of any government-issued identification with a barcode.

A fourth nationwide reusable mask distribution exercise is under way to help protect against Covid-19.

The initiative by Temasek Foundation, which began yesterday, will provide Singapore residents with two reusable masks each.

The masks can be collected from vending machines by scanning the barcodes of an NRIC, a school smartcard, birth certificate, FIN or any government-issued identification with a barcode.

Domestic helpers and workers on work passes will also be able to collect the masks. Toddlers and children up to 12 years of age are eligible to collect kid-size masks.

Residents may collect on behalf of their family members and friends by bringing and scanning the barcodes of their government-issued IDs.

Temasek chief executive and executive director Ho Ching announced the exercise on Facebook on Sept 9.

The collection of masks will span a two-week period and last until Oct 4.

In her post, Ms Ho said there were ample supplies of white cloth masks and urged people to collect their masks after the first three days to avoid crowds.

Mask vending machines were operating as early as 9.10am yesterday when The Straits Times visited Tampines Ville Residents' Committee centre. Queues were absent at collection points at Tampines Arcadia RC and Our Tampines Hub.

Members of the public may visit https://mask.stayprepared.sg for the locations of vending machines for different mask types, as well as the availability of mask stocks.

A previous round of mask distribution was conducted in June and July through some 1,200 vending machines at bus interchanges, community centres/clubs and residents' committee centres.

The National Day packs by the National Day Parade organising committee this year also contained face masks that people said were practical and gave the annual pack a much more functional purpose. - MALAVIKA MENON