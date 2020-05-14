Massage during circuit breaker: Woman facing $21,000 fine

Jin Yin broke down in tears and wailed when she heard the proposed fine.

The prosecution has called for a fine of at least $21,000 for a woman accused of offering massage and sexual services at a beauty salon amid the circuit breaker measures.

The alleged offender, Jin Yin, 55, broke down in tears and wailed when she heard about the proposed fine yesterday.

Sobbing, she told Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun in Mandarin: "I don't have that much money to pay."

Jin, who was originally scheduled to plead guilty to her charges yesterday, even knelt before the judge, clasped both her hands together and begged for mercy.

The Singaporean told the court she had to work to settle the debts she owed after borrowing money to pay for her mother's medical fees in China.

She added that her mother, who had been battling cancer, died last year. Jin also has a daughter in Beijing, the court heard.

Judge Ong said he could not take Jin's plea as she was unable to compose herself in court.

A pre-trial conference will be held on May 22.

Jin is accused of flouting a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. She also faces two charges under the Massage Establishments Act.

Jin, who worked at In-Style Beauty Salon in Upper Cross Street, is said to have allowed one of her male clients to enter its premises between 1pm and 2.30pm on April 10.

She is accused of offering her services to Mr Chan Fun Hwee, 67, for $150.

It was not stated if action will be taken against him.

Jin is also accused of carrying on the business of providing massage services at the salon that day even though she did not have a valid licence to do so.

Between Oct 1 and 30 last year, Jin allegedly paid an agent an undisclosed amount to put up an advertisement on Locanto, an online classifieds website, offering massage services at the salon even though she did not have a valid licence to do so.