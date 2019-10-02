Masterplan to safeguard critical sectors from cyber attacks

A masterplan has been unveiled to protect operational technology (OT) systems from cyber attacks that can cripple Singapore's water supply, transport and other critical sectors.

The OT Cybersecurity Masterplan will bolster defences against such attacks by growing the talent pool of cyber-security professionals and facilitating the exchange of information between the public and private sectors.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced the masterplan yesterday at the opening of the fourth Singapore International Cyber Week.

OT systems are those that operate critical infrastructure services with interconnected devices and computers, such as those in the energy, water and transport sectors.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, pointed out that attacks on OT systems are among the most pressing cyber threats today.

The new masterplan, developed by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and industry partners, is a response to the danger OT attacks pose, said Mr Teo. He said the masterplan will guide the development of capabilities to secure systems in the OT environment, and mitigate emerging OT cyber threats.

Under the plan, a new OT Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Centre will be set up together with threat-intelligence hub Global Resilience Federation.

There are no details of this centre yet, but in response to queries from The Straits Times, the federation's president, Mr Mark Orsi, said it will provide the tools and processes to allow OT organisations to share intelligence and best practices.

THREAT INTELLIGENCE

"The OT Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Centre will provide their members with these tools along with local threat analysts to develop and refine member-provided and sector-specific threat intelligence for energy, water, transportation and other critical information infrastructure sectors," said Mr Orsi.

CSA added that the masterplan will include procedures for OT organisations to attain an OT Cybersecurity Code of Practice, which will strengthen their policies and processes to better defend themselves against cyber threats.

It added that a cyber attack on such systems could have dire consequences like mass disruptions, physical harm or even death. To combat such online threats, cooperation with domestic stakeholders is needed.

The masterplan is a good example of how strong government-industry partnership can strengthen the country's national cyber-security defences, he said.

In his speech, Mr Teo also called for more cooperation between different nations, organisations and sectors to tackle cyber threats.

He said: "Difficult as it is, we need more dialogue and cooperation among governments and the private sector to help us to find better solutions to build a shared future, deal with sophisticated cyber threats, and strengthen trust and confidence in the digital systems that we have come to depend upon."

