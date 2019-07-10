Maths tutor gets 25 months’ jail, 6 strokes for molesting student

A tuition teacher was jailed for 25 months and given six strokes of the cane for molesting one of his students in his home.

He was convicted of three charges of using criminal force to outrage the victim's modesty.

Two other charges were taken into consideration.

The man, 48, is an Indonesian national and a Singapore permanent resident.

He was giving mathematics tuition in a room in his home.

At the time of his offences, he had about 40 students and each class would range from five to 12 students.

He cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The victim, a Secondary 3 student, had attended his classes for about eight months, thrice a week, with each session lasting two hours.

STAY BACK

He had molested her for a month last year on multiple occasions. He would ask her to stay back after class on the pretext of wanting her to complete her homework.

He would then molest her after the other students had left.

The victim kept the incidents to herself as she was afraid to speak up and did not know how to react.

In March last year, she sent WhatsApp messages to her friend about the attacks saying the tutor had become more brazen after the last incident.

Her friend contacted her school, and they informed the victim's mother about the incident.

The next day, her mother took her to lodge a police report.