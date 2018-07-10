Maximum size of claims in cases at Small Claims Tribunal raised

The duration for making a claim at the Small Claims Court has been extended to two years.

The size of claims that people can bring to the Small Claims Tribunal has been doubled from the current default sum of $10,000 to $20,000, and can be raised further to $30,000 if the parties involved agree.

The duration for making a claim will be extended as well, from one to two years.

People can also bring their hire-purchase claims to the Tribunals.

These key measures are set out in the Small Claims Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday. They are the first changes to the law in 20 years.

Presenting the Bill for debate, Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong said the increase in claim limit is in line with countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, and "will allow more parties to resolve their claims before the Tribunals at less cost".

Mr Tong also said the two-year period will give people more time to negotiate and settle their disputes amicably while ensuring they have enough time to file their case.

The tribunals set up in 1985 hear cases on contracts for the sale of goods or the provision of services, claims in tort for damage caused to property as well as certain tenancy disputes.

The Bill also empowers the tribunals in several ways.

For instance, a registrar or tribunal can order parties to attend mandatory mediation at any stage of the proceedings.

EXPANDED SCOPE

Tribunals will also get an expanded scope to order costs against parties; order a tenant to deliver vacant possession of rented premises for not paying rent; and dismiss a claim if the party making the claim is absent without reasonable excuse.

When the new law takes effect, "outsiders" such as mediators, industry experts and law students from the University Court Friends scheme who may be helping the parties on a pro bono basis, can help and observe the usually private proceedings.

The final change loosens up the appeals process, which previously could take place only if a question of law or juridiction arises. Now, the District Court can remit a matter to the tribunal for reconsideration or order a re-hearing by a different tribunal.

MPs welcomed the new measures, but they also urged the Law Ministry to consider a wider range of consumer claims to reflect the digital economy and new buying behaviours.