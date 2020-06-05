MBS not renewing contracts of some foreign employees

Most of the affected staff are in food and beverage operations.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will not be renewing the contracts of some of its foreign employees, the company told The New Paper yesterday.

An MBS spokesman said there have been some non-renewals of employment contracts for foreign staff whose fixed-term contracts expire in the third quarter of this year.

Most of the affected staff are working in food and beverage (F&B) operations, said an MBS spokesman.

The spokesman said: "This represents a very small percentage of our overall workforce and is not a retrenchment exercise."

MBS employs about 10,400 workers.

The spokesman added: "Non-renewal of fixed-term employment contracts takes place from time to time, in both good and bad times, as part of our ongoing review of short, medium, and long-term manpower needs across our operations."

The Covid-19 pandemic has battered the economy, with the F&B industry one of the worst hit. Restaurants are seeing dips in their revenue as people are told to stay home.

Tourist attractions are also hard hit as visitor numbers continue to fall.

The spokesman said MBS continues to recruit staff for positions across the integrated resort, and the workforce continues to be paid in full even as operations remain suspended during the pandemic. - ADELINE TAN