MCAS charity drive helps 180 underprivileged families

Ms Siti Aisha Magtangob, 48, a mother of three, lives on a tight budget. Her husband, the family's sole breadwinner, earns just a little over $3,000 a month.

Ms Magtangob received a charity package from the Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore (MCAS) yesterday which had enough groceries and vouchers to last her family for a month.

She is one of about 180 beneficiaries from underprivileged families who received hampers, which were packed and delivered by about 130 volunteers.

It is MCAS' largest Meals on Wheels event to date, with the highest number of beneficiaries. The annual drive started in 2010.

Each package is worth about $255 and contains groceries such as noodles, Milo, cooking oil and tea. It also has NTUC vouchers, a cookery set and Eid cookies.

The packages, worth a total of $45,900, were taken to the families by 55 volunteer drivers in their own vehicles.

Ms Magtangob told The New Paper: "I'm surprised and happy to get the charity package. The groceries can last my family a month since I cook only one meal a day."

Her children, aged 13 to 19, have lunch in school and are under the Financial Assistance Scheme.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said MCAS' Meals on Wheels is an example of how giving can cut across generations and communities, uniting Singaporeans.