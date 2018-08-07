MCCY does not favour individual sports over team sports: Grace Fu

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) does not favour individual sports over team sports, and objectively assesses national sports associations' development plans and targets, as well as the performance and potential of their athletes, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said in Parliament yesterday.

She was responding to Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC), who had asked about MCCY's policy on assisting Singaporeans who seek national service deferment to pursue their sporting ambitions, and whether there is an approved list of sports or recognised international sporting bodies where young men can qualify for NS deferment if they are accepted for training.

DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Said Ms Fu: "For team sports, we have to adopt a whole-team development strategy, which covers the entire squad of athletes, beyond just an individual athlete. We have several considerations when we assess our support for NS-liable athletes involved in team sports."

She added: "For example, we look at the robustness of the national sports association's development plans for the team, whether there is a clear target of a major games competition in sight and the plans to achieve this, as well as the individual athlete's role and potential contribution to the national team."

Ms Fu also revealed that enlisted members of the national football and water polo teams have in the past been given permission to train with their teammates in preparation for the SEA Games and other major international competitions. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ