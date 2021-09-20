McDonald’s to continue running Ridout Tea Garden outlet

Fans of the McDonald's outlet in Ridout Tea Garden in Queensway can rejoice, with the 32-year-old branch reversing a previous announcement of closure in December.

A check on the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) website showed that the tender for the 57,453.9 sq ft site was awarded to Hanbaobao, Singapore licensee of McDonald's. Its bid of $40,000 a month in rent was the second highest.

Thirteen other food and beverage or retail companies also bid for an initial three-year tenancy, which can be renewed for two further periods of three years each. The Oddle Company, which runs food delivery platform Oddle Eats, placed the highest bid of $55,000.

An SLA spokesman previously told The Straits Times that bids will be evaluated with half the overall score assessing the concept quality and the other half the bid price. The site - which has two units, one of which is occupied by McDonald's - has been tenanted to real estate developer Hayman through an open tender since April 1, 2016. Its tenancy will be expiring on Dec 31. McDonald's told ST in April that it would cease operations there in December upon the expiry of its tenancy agreement.

In response to queries, a spokesman for the fast-food chain said last Friday it is excited to continue serving regular and new customers and did not elaborate on the change in decision to stay on.

The Ridout Tea Garden outlet is among the oldest operational McDonald's branches here, having opened in 1989.

ST visited Ridout Tea Garden on Saturday and found that the other unit was occupied by a Japanese buffet restaurant that opened last Thursday.

A 73-year-old housewife said she frequented the outlet when it opened in 1989, as she used to live in the area.

"I am glad that iconic place gets an extension of life. It is a signal of hope that the greenery along that short stretch of Queensway can stay a little longer."

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: NG KENG GENE