McDonald’s is linking families virtually

Delivery rider Samsuri Rahmat Abu Samah interacting with his two-year-old daughter while breaking fast with his family in Johor Baru virtually at McDonald's Canberra outlet.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, McDonald's Singapore delivery rider Samsuri Rahmat Abu Samah would cross the Causeway every day to spend time with his family.

The 26-year-old Malaysian's wife, two-year-old daughter, parents and seven siblings live in Johor Baru. However, he has not seen them for more than a year after the border between both countries closed last March.

Mr Samsuri, who joined McDonald's in 2015, told The New Paper: "It has been hard. We used to meet every day, now we rely on phone and video calls."

When he was led to a special table with a projector at McDonald's Canberra outlet earlier this month, Mr Samsuri did not know what to expect.

When the lights dimmed and a real-time video of his family at a McDonald's outlet in Johor was projected on the wall, he could not hold back his tears.

The emotional surprise reunion was captured in McDonald's Ramadan: My Happy Table, the company's Ramadan video for the year. It was posted online on April 16 and has attracted over 588,000 views and been shared over 6,800 times on Facebook.

Also featured in the video are McDonald's Singapore's Malaysian crew leaders, Ms Rozaini Samsudin, 33, and Mr Abdul Anas Abibul Abdul Rahman, 27, who are seen breaking fast with their families virtually.

Despite taking six-month no-pay leave to return to Malaysia last July and returning to Singapore in January, three months apart from her family still "feels like I haven't met them in three years" to Ms Rozaini, who used to commute to Johor Baru daily.

Ms Rozaini, who has been working at McDonald's Singapore for 11 years, said: "I am grateful for the encouragement from my colleagues and the support system here at McDonald's. The McFamily gives me strength even though I am away from home."

Mr Samsuri said he gets recognised by customers now as "the rider from the video", adding: "They are friendly and (would) encourage me to stay strong. It is touching and (makes me) happy."

According to McDonald's Singapore, 475 Malaysian Muslim employees are observing Ramadan this year, with over 450 currently in Singapore.

While it has been launching thematic campaigns during Ramadan since 2018, this year's offering is the first one entirely in Malay and to feature only foreign employees.

Mr Benjamin Boh, McDonald's Singapore's general manager, said: "We wanted to create a video that spoke to the struggles that (our Malaysian employees) are going through, and showcase their stories so other foreign workers in Singapore facing the same problems can feel strengthened knowing they are not alone."

McDonald's Singapore is inviting Singapore-based Malaysians to book a slot at its Canberra outlet to break fast with their families virtually while enjoying complimentary meals.