McDonald's says free Family Meal Box giveaway is a hoax

A website claiming McDonald's is "supporting the nation" by giving two free Family Meal Box vouchers for a week per family has turned out to be fake.

It was perhaps a deal too good to be true.

A URL had been circulating on social media claiming McDonald's is "supporting the nation" by giving two free Family Meal Box vouchers for a week per family.

It instructed visitors to answer three questions, before prompting them to share the link with 10 friends or groups via WhatsApp, after which visitors would receive the meal voucher from the fast food restaurant chain within two days.

There were also "comments" posted on the web page from people claiming to have received the Family Meal Boxes.

However, McDonald's has confirmed the message is a hoax.

Its spokesman told The New Paper: "The link does not originate from McDonald's. We urge customers not to participate in the promotion and not to share their personal information.

"Customers can stay updated about McDonald's promotions via our official channels."

McDonald's suspended all restaurant operations and services islandwide from April 19 after seven of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

It initially planned to resume operations on May 5, but later extended the suspension indefinitely for the safety and well-being of its employees and customers.

On May 11, it resumed its delivery, drive-through and takeaway services, with the easing of circuit breaker measures.