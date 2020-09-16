Meaningful work two Fast team volunteers would do all over again

Mr Sheik Ismail and Mr Sufian Supardi (above) were part of the task force that looks after workers residing in Covid-19 cluster dorms.

He was deployed at the S11 Dormitory in Punggol that recorded the largest Covid-19 cluster in Singapore with 2,846 cases, but Mr Sheik Ismail was never in any fear.

The senior investigation officer, part of a group of Home Team officers who volunteered to be seconded to the forward assurance and support teams (Fast) in April, lived with his elderly parents.

He felt that with safety measures in place, he and his parents would be fine as long as he took the proper precautions.

Fast - made up of inter-agency task force (ITF) officers - was set up to look after migrant workers residing in the 21 purpose-built dormitories (PBDs), two decant sites, as well as non-PBDs such as factory-converted dormitories and construction temporary quarters.

Mr Sheik, 37, one of 1,100 officers from the Home Team who officially stepped down from Fast yesterday, made sure he took two showers after each shift, one at the dormitory and one at home, and sanitised his hands regularly.

With all dormitories cleared of Covid-19 currently, the ITF will hand over operations to the new Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group under the Manpower Ministry, which will be fully operational by Oct 1.

The Ace Group will continue to deploy Fast teams.

Mr Sheik, a part-time student in management and security studies at Singapore University of Social Sciences, had to juggle day-to-day dorm management with his studies.

While it was tough, he felt it was meaningful work.

Speaking at a media event on Monday at the S11 Dormitory, Mr Sheik, whose duties there ended on July 31, said he formed many friendships and would volunteer again.

"During Hari Raya Haji, one of the workers made some Bangladeshi desserts for us. It made me feel very appreciated.

"I learnt the importance of teamwork and to also treat everyone equally, whether you're an officer or a worker. I'd do this all over again."

For Mr Sufian Supardi, stepping down from his duties means being able to spend more time with his pregnant wife, who is due in November.

The patrol officer volunteered while his wife was five months pregnant with their first child.

During his two-month stint at the Blue Star Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane, he stayed in alternative lodging at a hotel, away from his wife.

He was assigned to daily dormitory management operations, such as planning safety measures and tending to the workers' essential needs.

The 27-year-old said: "I reassured my wife it was the right thing to do not only for us but the community."