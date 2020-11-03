Singapore

Measures against money laundering, terror financing to be strengthened

Nov 03, 2020 06:00 am

Measures to counter money laundering and terrorist financing here will be strengthened, under proposed changes in the law that regulates virtual payment service providers.

They will also strengthen laws governing digital payment tokens to make sure that companies issuing such tokens protect the assets of their users, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The amendment to the Payment Services Act was introduced in Parliament yesterday by MAS board member Ong Ye Kung, also the Transport Minister, to regulate payment service providers like banks, remittance companies and technology firms.

Among other things, the Bill seeks to expand the definition of digital payment token and cross-border money transfer services. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Proposed law will help small businesses end certain contracts
Singapore

Proposed law will help small firms end certain contracts

Related Stories

Two schemes launched to help small businesses in financial distress

Factory output surged 24.2% last month, biggest increase since 2011

Economy shows signs of recovery in third quarter

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE