Measures could be eased after June 13 as case numbers continue to fall

Singapore should be able to relax tightened restrictions on social gatherings by June 13 if the Covid-19 situation continues to improve and there are fewer community cases, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

But the country is unlikely to return to phase three of its reopening immediately. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said any relaxation of measures will have to be done gradually - in a "controlled and calibrated manner".

Addressing the nation in a live broadcast, PM Lee pointed out that the number of new cases reported daily has dropped since the country went on heightened alert to combat the virus' spread.

Singapore should be on track to bring the outbreak under control, barring another super-spreader event or big cluster, he said.

"We will know for sure in another week or so. Meanwhile, I count on everyone to keep up our efforts and stay vigilant," Mr Lee added.

This means working from home if possible and going out only when necessary, as well as seeing a doctor immediately if unwell - even if one has been vaccinated.

On May 16, the country tightened Covid-19 restrictions to stamp out a worrying surge of cases in the community. These included capping group sizes for social gatherings to two people - down from eight in phase three - and prohibiting dining in at all eateries.

The measures, implemented after new clusters were detected at places such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport, are slated to end on June 13.

ADEQUATE MEASURES

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, which Mr Wong co-chairs, has assessed that the current suite of measures are adequate, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the task force co-chair, noted there were 182 community cases from May 17 to May 23.

This dipped to 136 cases from May 24 to Sunday.

Breaking down the numbers, he said the number of unlinked Covid-19 cases as a proportion of all cases has since fallen from 22 per cent in the first week of stricter measures to 18 per cent in the second week.

Mr Wong reiterated the need for heightened vigilance.

"As much as there is a chance of us relaxing some of the measures after June 13 if things continue to improve, we must also be mentally prepared that we cannot rule out the possibility of further restrictions down the road if they become necessary," he said.