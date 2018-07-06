Measures may help new entrants compete with Grab

The merger between Grab and rival Uber in March has made it difficult for new entrants to compete with the ride-hailing giant, said observers, and measures proposed by Singapore's competition watchdog yesterday are a right move to tackle this.

They also said that by requiring Grab to remove any exclusivity obligations imposed on drivers and maintain pre-merger pricing and commission rates, the ride-hailing market's contestability should hopefully be restored.

The experts were responding to yesterday's announcement by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) that it had provisionally found the Grab-Uber merger had infringed the Competition Act.

Under the tie-up agreement, Uber sold its Southeast Asian business, including Singapore's, to Grab, in exchange for a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab.

National University of Singapore (NUS) law faculty Sheridan Fellow Kenneth Khoo, said that in the ride-hailing business, a platform becomes more attractive to both users and drivers as their numbers increase, because of efficiencies in matching them.

This means a new entrant like Ryde or Go-Jek starts off with a "major disadvantage" because it will have far fewer users, making it difficult to reach a big enough scale to challenge Grab. "The problem is worsened if and when Grab imposes exclusivity obligations on its drivers so that they cannot easily switch to a competing platform," he said.

But NUS law faculty's Associate Professor Burton Ong said the CCCS measures may have "limited effect" in restoring competition.

"Without details about how rigorously these measures will be implemented- for example, whether the CCCS will put an absolute prohibition on price increases and withdrawal of driver incentives -and how long they will be kept in place, it is hard to predict whether new entrants can effectively challenge Grab's dominance," he added.

Lawyer Kala Anandarajah, who heads Rajah & Tann's Competition & Antitrust and Trade team, said that while the CCCS measures will presumably bring back market competition, the fact remains that Uber has exited the sector.

Ms Anandarajah said the effects of the CCCS measures will not occur overnight, but with existing technology and non-exclusive access to the platform, they could happen quite fast.

Private-hire car driver Tan S.K., 62, agreed with the CCCS measures, and said drivers should be free to operate on any platform and not be punished with reduced incentives for doing so.

Mr Yap Shiwen, 32, who takes Grab at least twice a week, reckons that fares have risen between 10 per cent and 20 per cent since the Grab-Uber merger.