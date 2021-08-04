Medals for all police officers as SPF marks 200th anniversary

Past and present officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as well as the families of officers who died in the line of duty will be awarded medals and medallions in recognition of their contributions.

Parliament unanimously backed this move yesterday, as it debated and approved a motion proposed by MPs Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Patrick Tay (Pioneer) to commemorate 200 years of policing in Singapore.

Present at the sitting were 69 invited guests, including Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck, serving officers, full-time national servicemen, Volunteer Special Constabulary officers, civilian officers, retired officers and two family members of an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam announced the commemorative Singapore Police Bicentennial 2020 Medal for officers who were in service for any period last year, and a medallion for former police officers and the families of fallen officers.

In a speech, he paid tribute to officers who had given their lives in the line of duty. He also outlined three key factors behind the SPF's success in making Singapore one of the safest countries in the world.

These are: A criminal justice system that enabled the SPF to be effective, a focus on ensuring quality officers and quality leadership in the SPF, and the ability to maintain a high degree of trust between the police and the community.

"The public trust of the police sets the tone for the everyday interactions between the police and the community. When a police officer arrives on a scene, people cooperate with his directions... This level of public trust cannot be taken for granted," he said.