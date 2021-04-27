Mediacorp drops local actor Shane Pow after drink-driving charge

Local actor Shane Pow was found to have 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which is over the legal limit.

Mediacorp is dropping local actor Shane Pow after his latest brush with the law.

The broadcaster clarified in a statement yesterday that it was "unaware" of his drink driving charge prior to it being reported in the media on April 22 when he appeared in a district court, as he did not inform Mediacorp's artist management team about the Sept 17 incident last year.

The 30-year-old faces one charge of drink driving.

He was stopped around 11.20pm that day while allegedly driving a van in Java Road towards Nicoll Highway with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath - exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Pow will be returning to court on June 3.

Mediacorp said in a statement: "We do not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law. We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such."

Pow was previously convicted of drink driving in July 2014.

If he is found guilty again, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined between $5,000 and $20,000. He could also be banned from driving for at least five years.

Pow was also one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artist Jeffrey Xu's birthday party last October and was fined $300 as he breached Covid-19 regulations that limited gatherings to five people or fewer.

Mediacorp said internal disciplinary action was also taken.

It said in the statement: "Taking into account all the above issues, Mediacorp has decided to part ways with Shane.

"Due to ongoing contractual commitments, Shane is required to complete outstanding work until May 4."

DRAMAS

Two upcoming dramas where filming and production have been mostly completed and that he stars in - Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero - are scheduled to air as planned in June and July respectively.

Pow also previously made headlines when he was taken to hospital after being assaulted at nightclub Marquee Singapore in April 2019, causing him to miss the Star Awards ceremony that year.