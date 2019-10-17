Meet Certis Cisco’s newest, cutest officers

Certis Cisco's sniffer dogs can detect explosives with an accuracy of more than 90 per cent.

In a sleek black uniform with a badge to signify their operational readiness, the latest additions to Certis Cisco's team of auxiliary police "officers" catch the eye.

They also have wagging tails and sensitive noses.

Bonzo, Naomi, Peppe, Aspa and Turbo, the security company's new sniffer dogs, have been officially certified by the Singapore Police Force to be mission-ready for deployment.

The dogs received their proficiency badges from Certis Singapore's chief executive Ronald Poon at a presentation ceremony held at its Paya Lebar headquarters yesterday.

The unit, with its five operationally ready dogs, is Singapore's first Auxiliary Police K-9 Unit, and will help make security sweeps faster and more accurate.

At the ceremony, Assistant Superintendent (Auxiliary Police Force) Matthew Ng, Commanding Officer, Certis Cisco, said that unlike most existing methods and technologies, which can detect explosives with an accuracy of about 70 per cent to 85 per cent, the dogs can detect such threats with an accuracy of over 90 per cent.

He said that to keep up with evolving threats and the introduction of new explosive technologies, such as odourless explosives, the substances the K-9 unit is trained to sniff out will change.

The training can take three to four months, and the dogs then spend two days getting tested and certified.

ASP (APF) Ng said: "The substances that dogs are trained on keeps evolving, in line with the threats.

"And so, for example, as part of our assessment, we are required to detect homemade explosives (which often have less detectable scents) as well."

He explained: "Having police accreditation means that we are trained to the same standard as our national police."

ASP (APF) Ng added that while the K-9 unit is currently trained to detect explosives, there are plans to expand into other areas, including security and narcotics detection.

MAJOR EVENTS

He said: "We are looking at (deploying in) the aviation sector to boost aviation security, as well as our major transport hubs, major events, for example, National Day Parade, concerts, sports events."

The dogs will be deployed later this month to a large-scale entertainment event, Certis Cisco said.

ASP (APF) Ng said: "Our dogs are sniffers. They are very friendly and cute, they are not trying to bite nor do they bite, which is why they can be deployed in public areas."