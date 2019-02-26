Singapore

In memory of Zul Sutan

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/VISWA SADASIVAN

Feb 26, 2019 06:00 am

Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran paid homage to his friend, the late

Zul Sutan, when he sang Don McLean's American Pie during a tribute concert for the local music icon at Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday night. For more than four hours, starting at 7.15pm, nearly 20 local acts including Jeremy Monteiro (above, left), Jive Talkin, Energy, Jimmy Appadurai and members of Zul's former band, Tania, performed for more than 600 people, with all proceeds going to the charity Ray of Hope.

