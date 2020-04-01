Men gather at HDB pavilion to gamble late into the night

Safe distancing rules or not, these men were determined to meet nightly at an HDB pavilion at Block 65 Circuit Road.

And they have allegedly been gambling there.

Residents in the neighbourhood have complained about the men, at times joined by one or two women, reported Chinese language evening paper Shin Min Daily News yesterday.

One resident said: "They gather to drink and make merry, and play poker."

The resident, who asked not to be named, said the group of about 10 men has continued with their gatherings despite the new safe distancing rule that kicked in last Friday.

People who intentionally sit down less than one metre away from another person in a public place or on a fixed seat marked as not to be occupied, or who stand in a queue less than one metre away from another person, can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or face both penalties upon conviction.

Gatherings outside school and work are also limited to a maximum of 10 people till Apr 30.

The resident said: "But these people don't seem bothered by it. Most of them in the group don't seem to be residents here, while we as residents are bothered by them.

"No one dares to say anything. They gamble from around 7pm until late at night."

The men even allegedly put up a large blue canvas sheet to block the closed-circuit television cameras.

"If anyone walked past or approached the group, the men would glare at you," the resident said.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that in an operation conducted on March 30 at about 8.45pm, four men, aged between 46 and 68, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Police investigations are ongoing.