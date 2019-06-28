Men sent flying from back of lorry in collision with DHL truck

Six men were taken to hospital after they were flung out of the back of a lorry following a collision with a DHL truck on Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8.05am yesterday.

The yellow DHL truck was seen leaving the scene without slowing down after the accident.

Four of the men, who were in orange work clothes, got up quickly and attended to two colleagues who lay prone on the road. It is believed the two were warded in hospital.

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an accident near 70 Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8.05am.

SCDF said paramedics attended to six people and took them to Changi General Hospital.

The police are currently investigating the accident.

6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL van 6 men were thrown off a lorry after a DHL truck collided with their vehicle at Tanah Merah Coast Road. http://str.sg/oywV Video: SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 27 June 2019

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman from DHL said it was aware of the incident.

DHL also clarified that a subcontractor was operating the vehicle on behalf of the company.

"To our knowledge, two passengers from the other vehicle have been warded at the hospital.

"The subcontractor has made a police report and is currently assisting the police with their investigations. Road safety is of paramount importance for DHL operations, and we will be reviewing the safety standards with our partners and subcontractors."