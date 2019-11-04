Three men slashed at MBS carpark after Halloween party

One of the victims, Eugene, had screws inserted to join the broken bones in his left leg.

A night of Halloween fun at Marina Bay Sands turned into real horror when three partygoers were allegedly badly injured by an attacker wielding a sword in the carpark last Sunday.

The three male victims sustained serious injuries including broken bones and deep cuts. One man's ear was almost severed in the brutal slashing.

One of the three, who gave his name only as Eugene, told The Straits Times that their group of eight were heading home at around 6am after a Halloween-themed party at nightclub Marquee when they were accosted.

While in the basement carpark, a man dressed in a doctor's coat allegedly charged at him, said Eugene, 25.

"At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump scare kind of things," he said, describing the blade as resembling a short sword.

The sword was swung so hard, Eugene sustained broken bones in both legs.

One of his companions, who gave his name as Wei, 34, said that he stepped in to defend his friend and was also slashed.

He showed ST the gashes on his forehead, chin and ear, part of which had been left dangling and had to be stitched back together.

Eugene, a manager, said of his friend: "He was lying in a pool of blood, face turned purple... thankfully, one of my friends is a nurse and she managed to stem the bleeding."

Another friend who was filming the incident on his phone was beaten by another attacker and sustained bruises and a sprain, he said.

The police confirmed the incident, saying it had responded to an incident at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 6.15am on Oct 27.

They said three male victims, aged between 25 and 34, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Police subsequently identified and arrested three men, aged between 22 and 24, in connection with the case.

They were charged last Wednesday for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention, which carries a sentence of up to seven years' imprisonment as well as a possible fine and caning.

The trio are in remand and due to appear in court on Nov 6.