Mendaki thanks outgoing Muis chief for excellent leadership

The success of self-help group Mendaki's community efforts was made possible in part due to the support from the outgoing Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, 64.

Mr Abdul Razak is set to step down from Jan 1, and his deputy, Mr Esa Masood, 39, will take over.

Thanking Mr Abdul Razak yesterday for his service, Mendaki held up his "excellent" leadership of Muis and his dedication to the betterment of the Muslim community.

It also commended his efforts in positioning Muis - the statutory board that looks after the administration and interests of Singapore's Muslim community - as a vital collaborator to various community agencies, including Mendaki.

"In his six-year term, Haji Abdul Razak has steered Muis to be a strong partner to community agencies like Yayasan Mendaki and other Malay/Muslim organisations," Mendaki said in a statement.

"With his support, Mendaki's programmes and services could reach out to the community through our satellite centres located within four mosques."

Mendaki highlighted how Muis is a "generous contributor" for the Education Trust Fund, a Mendaki fund supporting students from disadvantaged families through subsidies, bursaries and financial assistance.

"Under his leadership, Muis has supported many programmes aimed at developing our Muslim youth through education," it said.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said on Monday that Mr Abdul Razak will be retiring on Dec 31, after 43 years in the public service.

He joined Muis as secretary in 2007.

Mendaki yesterday also congratulated Mr Esa on his appointment as the new chief executive.

Married with two children, Mr Esa joined Muis late last year.

He has held leadership appointments in organisations such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency.

He was a Public Service Commission Scholar and holds a master's in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

"We are confident that under Mr Esa's leadership, Muis will reach greater heights in building a Muslim community of excellence," Mendaki said.