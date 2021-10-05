Mental health disorders exact huge economic cost: Study

According to IMH, the $1.7 billion figure was derived from a 13.9 per cent prevalence rate of common mental health conditions among people above 18 years old.

From depression to anxiety, mental health disorders take a toll not just on patients and their families, but also the economy.

A study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has identified for the first time the societal cost of six common mental health disorders here, estimated at about $1.7 billion a year.

It found that the healthcare system or society would be expected to incur $3,938.90 more in total costs a year for an individual associated with these conditions compared with someone without a disorder. The costs refer to healthcare utilisation costs and productivity loss.

The six common mental health disorders identified in the study are major depressive disorder, general anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, alcohol abuse and alcohol dependence.

The $1.7 billion figure was derived from a 13.9 per cent prevalence rate of common mental health conditions among adults here aged 18 and above - or about more than 433,000 people - said IMH yesterday.

These findings were from the second Singapore Mental Health Study initiated in 2016. It examined the prevalence of common mental health disorders here, their associated factors, treatment gap and the local adult population's help-seeking behaviour.

The study was led by IMH in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nanyang Technological University, and funded by the ministry and Temasek Foundation. A total of 6,126 participants representing the population were interviewed in person between 2016 and 2018.

To establish the costs, the study focused on four components - direct medical care, indirect medical care, intermediate and long-term care services, and productivity loss.

It found that the main drivers of costs were direct medical care and loss of productivity.

UNDERESTIMATION

Dr Edimansyah Abdin, principal biostatistician at IMH's research division, said: "Our findings show a substantial economic burden of mental disorders on our society - both in terms of direct medical costs and loss of productivity - and this is similar to studies done overseas."

He added: "However, the total cost estimate of $1.7 billion is likely to be an underestimation of the true cost as the study did not include costs associated with caregiver burden, the use of the justice system, peer support services, medications, supported employment (and re-employment) programmes, other social services, and loss of earnings associated with unemployment.

"Also, our analysis in this study is limited to the six common disorders in Singapore and (does) not include other disorders such as schizophrenia."

Dr Mythily Subramaniam, assistant chairman of IMH's medical board (research), noted that mental health literacy and destigmatisation efforts are crucial for early intervention.

The provision of appropriate medical care and use of evidence-based practices will help manage the cost of healthcare utilisation, she said.

Dr Mythily noted that the prevalence of common mental disorders in Singapore is likely to increase in the future and will result in higher incremental cost to society.

"No country in the world can afford a steep escalation in healthcare costs or productivity loss. This further strengthens the case for prevention, early treatment and ancillary support services," she said.

Other key findings