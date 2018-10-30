Mercedes driver caught on camera allegedly harassing cyclist

The car is seen driving closely behind the cyclist for a while before driving away.

A Mercedes-Benz driver was caught on camera allegedly harassing a cyclist earlier this month in Kranji Way.

In a video on the Roads.sg Facebook page, two cyclists can be seen cycling on the road when a blue Mercedes-Benz sounds its horn while speeding towards them.

The video was recorded by the rear camera mounted on the bicycle of another cyclist who was in front of the two.

The incident happened at about 10am.

One of the cyclists is seen moving out of the car's way after hearing the horn.

The car then accelerates and drives close to the third cyclist, whose camera recorded the incident, before slowing down so he is next to the two cyclists he passed earlier.

The driver then accelerates again to get close to the third cyclist, who is in front, and allegedly curses at the cyclist, who responds to his provocation.

The car continues driving closely behind the cyclist for a while before driving away.

Last year, a man was sentenced to a week's jail and had his driving ban doubled to two years for dangerous driving.

He was frustrated in his attempts to overtake a motorcyclist on the rightmost lane of an expressway. He committed dangerous manoeuvres including tailgating, straddling lanes and weaving in and out of evening peak-hour traffic.

Anyone who is found guilty of reckless or dangerous driving shall be liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or jail for a term not exceeding 12 months or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the person can be fined not exceeding $10,000 or jailed for up to two years or both.