Merdeka Generation folk getting the hang of online courses

An online course organised by People's Association for the Merdeka Generation held via video-conferencing platform Zoom.

She had not used the video conferencing platform Zoom before, but it did not bother Madam Carol Wong that courses organised by the People's Association (PA) for the Merdeka Generation (MG) were moving online this year.

The 63-year-old grassroots leader and MG ambassador had been attending such sessions regularly since PA started offering them in July last year.

But the only online tool she had used earlier was WhatsApp.

Madam Wong told The New Paper: "I thought it would be a good opportunity to start learning how to use Zoom."

Since end-April, PA has been rolling out enriched lifestyle and life skills online programmes to engage citizens aged 60 and above, who are still encouraged to stay home during phase one of the post-circuit-breaker period.

These are in the form of webinars held on Zoom.

A total of 10 online sessions are running this month at 3pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The courses include estate planning, how to make secure digital payments with PayNow and mental wellness.

Next month's schedule is currently being planned and will be released soon.

One course that turned out beneficial for Madam Wong, who learnt how to use Zoom with the help of her husband, was Transform Your Health With Nutrition.

She said: "The trainer made it interesting and fun. I learnt how to make healthier versions of some recipes."

She also recently signed up for courses on medical coverage, financial planning and estate planning.

Though she was used to attending such courses in a different setting, Madam Wong now prefers taking them online.

She has even been using Zoom for her qigong activities - which host up to 425 people - as well as her grassroots leaders meetings and Let's Chat sessions with advisers, fellow grassroots leaders and residents.

"I like that I don't have to go out, and can do (the courses) leisurely in the comfort of my own home," she said.

Ms Wendy Chooi, deputy director of PA's life skills and lifestyle division, said: "Webinars are gaining popularity with the MG as they are starting to adopt technology and are able to use Zoom."