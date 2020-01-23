MHA invokes fake news law against Malaysian group

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) was used for the fifth time yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Malaysia-based Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) made false assertions claiming prison officers used unlawful methods in judicial executions conducted in Changi Prison.

Last Thursday, LFL had falsely claimed that officers would perform a brutal procedure whenever the rope broke during a hanging, by kicking the back of the prisoner's neck to break it.

It also claimed prison officers were specially trained for the procedure, and the Singapore Government had approved these methods, and suggested measures were taken to cover up such incidents.

But the MHA said these allegations followed a series of sensational and untrue stories previously published by LFL.

Calling the allegations untrue, baseless and preposterous, the ministry said LFL has been publishing such falsehoods to seek attention, and to get Malaysian prisoners off the death penalty for drug trafficking.

It said: "For the record, the rope used for judicial executions has never broken before, and prison officers certainly do not receive any 'special training to carry out the brutal execution method' as alleged.

"Any acts such as those described in the LFL statement would have been thoroughly investigated and dealt with."

CORRECTION DIRECTION

MHA added that some individuals and groups in Singapore had spread LFL's latest allegations through online posts and articles, including the editor-in-chief of New Naratif Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen (TOC) and Yahoo Singapore.

All three, along with LFL, have been issued a Correction Direction from the Pofma office, as instructed by the Minster for Home Affairs.

All of them will be required to carry a correction notice alongside their posts or articles, stating that they contain falsehoods.

Pofma came into effect on Oct 2 last year. It was first used on Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer on Nov 25.

It was used a second time on Nov 28 on States Times Review, a third time on Dec 14 on the Singapore Democratic Party, and a fourth time on Dec 16 on opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean.

Earlier this month, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said in Parliament the use of Pofma against opposition or opposition-affiliated individuals and groups was "convergence, some might say an unfortunate convergence or coincidence".

He was responding to Nominated MPs Anthea Ong and Walter Theseira on the use of Pofma, with both raising concerns on the frequency and use of the Act.

Ms Han has since added a correction notice to her original post on Jan 16, while TOC said it has filed an application to the minister to cancel the Correction Direction it received.

LFL, however, has refused to comply and stands by its claims.