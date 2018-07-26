Michelin Guide Singapore 2018 launched, five new one-star restaurants

Five restaurants were awarded their first Michelin star last night, at the launch of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018.

They are modern Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Teck Lim Road, Cantonese and southern Chinese restaurant Jiang-Nan Chun at the Four Seasons Hotel, wine-centric French restaurant Ma Cuisine in Craig Road, Nouri with what it calls crossroads cooking in Amoy Street, and Sushi Kimura at Palais Renaissance.

With the closure of the Joel Robuchon Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa in June, there is no three-starred establishment here. Five restaurants - Les Amis at Shaw Centre, Odette at the National Gallery Singapore, Shisen Hanten at Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Shoukouwa at One Fullerton, and Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands - kept their two stars.

Of the one-starred restaurants, Osia at Resorts World Sentosa was dropped from the list. The other establishments are unchanged from last year.

Hawker stalls Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Crawford Lane and Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle at Chinatown Complex have kept their one-star status since the launch of the guide here in 2016.

In all, Singapore has 39 starred restaurants with 44 stars, compared with 38 restaurants and 47 stars last year.

Ms Edina Hong, 46, co-owner of one-starred Saint Pierre and two-starred Shoukouwa, said: "I am very happy and relieved. I haven't been able to sleep the past two weeks. There was a lot of stress over Shoukouwa. Two Michelin stars is a lot to live up to and this is only our third year of operations. Running a Japanese restaurant has been a steep learning curve."

Chef and co-owner of Ma Cuisine, Mathieu Escoffier, 31, said: "It is amazing because I think we are the first gastro wine bar in Asia to have this accolade of one Michelin star. It just means we are doing our job like we feel, and that is fantastic. We are going to continue what we built seven months ago, get better and better and please our guests."

The awards were presented by Mr Michael Ellis, international director and chief inspector of the Michelin Guides.

He is leaving his position in September to join the Dubai-based luxury hotel group Jumeirah.