Michelle Chong reminds public not to misuse 995 in SCDF video

(From top) Michelle Chong as Ah Lian and as an officer.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has roped in a familiar face for an important public service announcement.

In the 30-second video, actress Michelle Chong helps the SCDF spread the word that 995 calls should not be misused for non-emergency situations.

The video, posted on the SCDF's Facebook page last Thursday, has since garnered more than 100,000 views and 300 shares.

In the video, Ah Lian makes an emergency call to 995 about a toothache and the officer on the line, also played by Chong, tells her that those with non-emergency cases should go to the nearest clinic or call 1777.