Micron, DHL and Foodpanda among 13 firms hailed as best workplaces

Mr Heng Swee Keat said at the awards ceremony that a great companycares for its employees' physical and psychological health.

Software company Cadence, semiconductor giant Micron and global logistics provider DHL were among 13 companies that won awards for being the best workplaces in Singapore this year.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital was given a special accolade for resilience during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at the awards ceremony organised by global institute Great Place to Work yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said a great company to work for amid the Covid-19 pandemic is one that takes care of the physical and psychological health of its staff.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo presented the awards to the winners.

Mr Heng said: "A great workplace remembers, and respects, that each of its members may face their own pressures and commitments outside of the workplace and cares for their total well- being."

He added: "The second quality is that (it) is also a place that inspires and supports its employees to care about others - even in difficult times.

"It is commendable that these companies show they are not only here to do business but also to do good. It makes these workplaces inspiring organisations that their employees are proud of."

To rank the workplaces, the institute got staff to respond to more than 60 survey questions that looked at areas such as trust and if the firm helped them reach their full potential.

This year's study found that the best workplaces put their staff first, engaged with them, and ensured workers were comfortable sharing their challenges.

Ms Evelyn Kwek, Great Place to Work's managing director for Asean and Australia-New Zealand, said: "In times of crisis, people rely on leaders to keep them grounded and informed.

"In response to the pandemic, leaders at great places to work tapped the relationship values and trust that were important elements of their pre-pandemic workplace cultures."

Another winner was delivery service Foodpanda. It gave staff a special budget of $30 to buy items to work from home, such as desks or headphones.

It also rolled out a programme to offer workers and their families free remote professional counselling, as well as a portal to provide resources on topics from fitness to mental wellness.

