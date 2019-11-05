Microsoft launches Synchronized Shopping Experience at Harvey Norman

The Synchronized Shopping Experience creates a pass that guides shoppers to where their recommended device is located within the Harvey Norman flagship store.

Shopping for the perfect personal computer or laptop has become more seamless and sophisticated.

Tech giant Microsoft yesterday announced the global debut of its Synchronized Shopping Experience, currently piloted at the Harvey Norman flagship store at Millenia Walk.

Designed to empower consumers to make informed purchase decisions amid the myriad options available online and offline through the use of intelligent cloud technology, the new retail solution is also available at the Harvey Norman website.

A conversational artificial intelligence-driven product adviser asks a series of questions to identify a customer's specific needs, be it long battery life or storage capacity.

This results in a curated list of recommended devices and a shopper's pass is then created.

Embedded with geo-location services, this pass notifies the shopper once they are in proximity of the Harvey Norman flagship store, guiding them to the exact spot where the device is located.

Ms Katie Page, chief executive officer of Harvey Norman, said the Synchronized Shopping Experience is not limited to tech-inclined millennials.

Ms Ami Silverman, corporate vice-president of Microsoft's worldwide sales, consumer and device sales division, added: "This new intelligent edge solution is designed to break customer choice paralysis by providing a seamless online and in-store experience." - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI