Mid-week Madness continues at Gain City for TNP readers

Customers at the previous Mid-week Madness Sale at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

If you missed out on Gain City's previous Mid-week Madness Sales, this is another chance to take advantage of the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's unbeatable promotions.

This fourth tie-up with The New Paper will be held exclusively at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut from tomorrow until Friday.

Bigger and better than before, the Gain City procurement team has curated some of the best deals in the market exclusively for TNP readers, including exclusive LG clearance products that are kind to your wallet.

Many LG products are priced below what you will find at other major retailers, with extra freebies available only during the three-day sale.

Shoppers can enjoy daily LG specials using cut-out coupons in copies of The New Paper tomorrow, as well as on Thursday and Friday.

In tomorrow's paper, readers will find a coupon for a 43" LG TV plus $200 Gain City voucher for purchase of LG notebooks.

On Thursday, readers will receive $200 off the new LG microwave.

And on Friday, enjoy an extra $100 off when purchasing an LG TV 55" and above.

What's more, Gain City is celebrating its 38th anniversary with a wide range of LG products with prices slashed up to 65 per cent.

You may also trade in your old air-conditioners to get up to $700 in rebates when you buy a new unit.

All Gain City shoppers will also get a chance to win one million Gain City Family Card reward points with every $100 spent at Gain City during the Mid-week Madness Sale.

Mr Sau Tan, Gain City's senior digital executive, said Gain City has seen a big increase in terms of sales and satisfied customers who attended previous Mid-week Madness Sales and beat the weekend crowd to get first dibs on the best deals available.

He told TNP: "The weekend is precious to many of us. Besides spending time with friends and family, we also have to (catch up) on our weekly chores.

"Also, the weekend market is so crowded with pages after pages of ads vying for the same dollars.

"With this Mid-week Madness Sale, we can give our customers more time to look for the best deal."