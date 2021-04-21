Migrant worker killed, 16 injured after lorry hits tipper truck on PIE

A migrant worker died from his injuries after the lorry he was in collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan-Island Expressway yesterday morning.

He was one of 17 migrant workers, aged between 23 and 46, on the back of the lorry when the accident occurred on the expressway towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident at 6.10am and two people were found trapped in the rear compartment of the lorry.

They were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The police said that all 17 male lorry passengers, including two men who were unconscious, were taken to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The 33-year-old migrant worker subsequently died from his injuries.

A 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

A video posted on Facebook at about 10.45am yesterday shows several men lying on the road as paramedics attend to them.

At least two ambulances and a fire engine can also be seen at the scene.

According to the Land Transport Authority, the accident caused traffic congestion until Pioneer Road North.

The New Paper understands that all of the passengers are foreign workers who work for Bright Asia Construction.

Police investigations are ongoing.