Migrant workers get more mental health support

Self-care kits being distributed to workers from the dormitory at 35 Tuas View Walk 2 on Sunday. Founder of Hush TeaBar and former nominated MP Anthea Ong (above) showing Bangladeshi worker Rasel Mirza the items inside the kit.

Migrant workers will soon receive more mental health support thanks to a partnership between social enterprises Hush TeaBar and SDI Academy, and The Art of Living Foundation (AOL).

This comes amid calls from advocacy groups here for more attention on the mental well- being of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their physical and social isolation, coupled with job uncertainties, has led to some workers feeling depressed and anxious.

An April online survey of more than 100 workers conducted by Professor Mohan Dutta, former head of the department of communications and new media at the National University of Singapore, found 68 per cent "somewhat agree", "agree", or "strongly agree" when asked if they were depressed as a result of the pandemic.

Under the partnership, 150 self-care kits customised by Hush TeaBar were distributed to the workers living in the dormitory at 35 Tuas View Walk 2 last Sunday.

Each kit contained a pack of organic tea from Sri Lanka, a breathing and reflection sheet, writing materials, and hygiene products.

Bangladeshi safety officer Rasel Mirza, 28, was especially thankful for the writing materials and plans to pen a poem for his wife back home.

More online resources to promote their mental wellness will be made available to the workers.

Hearing-impaired facilitators from Hush TeaBar will join AOL volunteers to guide workers through sign language exercises, over online sessions, to help them check in with their feelings and express themselves.

The sessions, which will run fortnightly, start this Sunday.

AOL, a non-governmental organisation, has been conducting its own online wellness and relaxation sessions for migrant workers since the circuit breaker.

A series of modules on self-care is expected to be launched on SDI Academy's mobile application for migrant workers next month.

Founder of Hush TeaBar and former nominated MP Anthea Ong said: "The prolonged confinement (of migrant workers) has understandably caused much anxiety which has been exacerbated by fears of job security and income loss.

"By coming together, we can use our respective assets to create a more coordinated and holistic response to support the mental well-being of our workers."