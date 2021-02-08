Migrant workers happy with their working and living conditions

Mr Shopon Khan said he is satisfied with his current salary and living conditions, but is glad to hear most Singaporeans are willing to pay more to improve workers' welfare.

Migrant workers are generally contented with their working and living conditions here, though some think their salaries are insufficient due to the high cost of living in Singapore.

Most of them also want to integrate more with the local community but do not see many opportunities for doing so.

These are the views of 20 migrant workers interviewed by The Straits Times, who were responding to a survey of the public perception of migrant workers in Singapore.

About four in five agreed with the finding that the current levels of welfare and benefits for migrant workers are acceptable.

Mr Alam Mohammad Faridul, 29, said: "My company has been good to us; they've taken care of us for a long time. They've never cut our salary, not even a dollar; we still get our full pay. Even now, our company gives us food because we can't go outside."

Mr Shopon Khan, 32, is also satisfied with his current salary and living conditions, but is glad to hear that most Singaporeans are willing to pay more to improve their welfare.

But other workers lament their salaries. "Everything is expensive in Singapore; makan (food) also expensive," said Mr Hussen Md Khokon, 31.

Some would also like to see more improvements in their accommodation, though they have noticed some changes after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Shamin Ahmed, 32, said he used to share a dormitory room with 23 workers, but it has since been reduced to 18 people a room.

Still, he said he would prefer if he could share the room with about 10 to 12 people.

"We do construction work under the sun; it's very hot," he said. "When we come back, we want to feel comfortable."