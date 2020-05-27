One million new masks collected on Day 1 of latest distribution exercise

Collecting the new and improved reusable face masks was fuss-free for many, with about a million picked up on the first day of the latest nationwide distribution exercise yesterday.

The third such exercise in recent months also saw 400 mask vending machines placed at all community clubs (CCs). Those who used them said it was quick and convenient.

All it took was the press of an on-screen button and a quick scan of their identification card.

"It is easier than withdrawing money from your bank," said a housewife in her 60s who wanted to be known only as Mrs Ng. She was collecting masks for her family of three at Bishan Community Club.

Still, more than eight in 10 of the one million masks given out yesterday were collected over the counter at CCs and residents' committee (RC) centres islandwide.

About six million reusable masks that offer better comfort and resistance to droplets are available in the latest exercise, which will span three weeks until June 14.

Mask collection counters have been set up at 109 CCs and 661 RC centres, and those who want to pick up their masks over the counter can do so from 10am to 6pm daily until Monday.

Residents picking up their masks from the 24-hour vending machines provided by the Temasek Foundation can do so any time during the three-week exercise.

The machines will be cleaned regularly and all high-touch areas are treated with a self-disinfecting coating, which can last for three months. They are restocked every evening and designed to send an alert when stocks are low.

The vending machines have helped to reduce the manpower involved in the exercise by about half, said a People's Association spokesman, who added: "This will help to reduce human-to-human contact, thus ensuring the safety of our residents as well as our staff and volunteers."

Residents with a valid identification card can collect one reusable mask each.

CHILD-SIZE

Adults will be given adult-size masks and priority for child-size masks will be given to those aged 12 and younger.

This was good news for Madam Maria Bachuk's eight-year-old son Qharil. She said: "The old one was too big for him because there was only one size. This one is better. It fits his face just nice."

For the latest information about the exercise and the availability of masks at vending machines, visit maskgowhere.gov.sg. The public can also refer to community notice boards, digital display panels or their CCs' social media channels for more information.