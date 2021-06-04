MINDSville Covid cluster reminds woman of mum's Lee Ah Mooi ordeal

The Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson, where 14 residents were infected with Covid-19 in March last year.

When she heard the news yesterday about the Covid-19 cluster at MINDSville@Napiri, a home for intellectually disabled adults in Hougang, it brought back bad memories of the outbreak at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in March last year.

The 51-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Ms Goh, thought of her 87-year-old mother, who was one of the 14 residents infected with Covid-19 at the nursing home.

However, Ms Goh is not too worried of a resurgence at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, where her mother still resides.

This time round, her family members have been vaccinated, as well as the other residents and staff at the home - all of whom undergo regular swab tests.

Ms Goh told The New Paper: "My only concern is whenever there is a new cluster, rules at the nursing home will change, and I am just afraid we may not be able to visit our mum again."

Currently, she is able to visit her mother at the home for 30 minutes.

Upon arrival, she has to fill out a declaration form, do SafeEntry, take her temperature and maintain a distance of 1m from her mother.

Eating during visits is not allowed, to ensure everyone keeps their mask on.

Ms Goh said protection is of utmost importance and encourages fellow Singaporeans to get vaccinated and be less complacent when it comes to taking the necessary precautions.

She said: "Undergoing vaccination will not kill you but not being vaccinated might."

TNP reached out to nursing homes and care facilities such as Lim Ah Mooi Old Age Home, Orange Valley Nursing Homes, Methodist Welfare Services, Econ Healthcare Group and Metta Home for the Disabled to find out if they would be tightening restrictions or implementing new measures in light of the MINDSville@Napiri cluster, but all declined to be interviewed.